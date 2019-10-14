UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest In Phone Talks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest in Phone Talks

Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed issues of mutual interest in phone talks on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed issues of mutual interest in phone talks on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley took place on October 14. The sides discussed issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia October

Recent Stories

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

56 minutes ago

No in-house change in Sindh: Imran Ismael

4 minutes ago

One Migrant Child Died After Boat Sank Off Turkey' ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang orders for swift respons ..

4 minutes ago

YPG Released IS Terrorists From Prison in Tal Abya ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.