Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discussed issues of mutual interest in phone talks on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

