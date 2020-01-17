Russian Values Protection Body to Propose Changes to Foreign Social Media Laws Next Week

The Russian Foundation for National Values Protection will propose a number of amendments next week to the Russian laws dealing with the regulation of Western social networks, the president of the foundation and chair of the Russian Civic Chamber's mass media commission, Alexander Malkevich, told Sputnik

"The Foundation for National Values Protection will propose next week a set of amendments to the Russian legislation in relation to regulating Western social media," Malkevich told Sputnik.

According to the foundation's legal department, these changes will help to solve a number of problems in the field of personal data protection.

"Foreign social networks must be officially registered as organizers of information dissemination on the internet. As a result, the personal data of Russian citizens obtained by foreign internet corporations will be stored in our country.

Foreign social networks should register their branches in Russia as legal entities, allowing Russian individuals and legal entities to protect the rights to their accounts and content without leaving their homeland," materials prepared for a Russian Civic Chamber roundtable said.

In addition, foreign social networks will have to register through their local offices with the Russian tax authorities and, accordingly, pay taxes, received from advertisements, to the Russian budget. When registration is completed, the state will be able to fully interact with the networks and thereby protect national information security interests.

Moreover, registered social networks will not be able to remove or suspend access to accounts of public authorities and officials that do not violate Russian law, the materials revealed.