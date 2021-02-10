UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Issued 166 Warnings To Radio Free Europe For Breaching Foreign Agent Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:57 PM

Russian Watchdog Issued 166 Warnings to Radio Free Europe for Breaching Foreign Agent Law

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had issued 166 administrative offense reports against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and its general director over their violations of the foreign agent law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had issued 166 administrative offense reports against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and its general director over their violations of the foreign agent law.

Under the law, materials by foreign media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent should be labeled as such while being spread on the Russian territory.

According to Roskomnadzor, 166 reports were issued on violations of Part 1 of Article 19.34.1 of the Russian code of administrative offenses, as the broadcasting organization failed to properly label materials by nine foreign agents.

"The magistrates' court studied 40 cases. Judges ordered fines in all these cases, with the total amount of fines reaching 11 million rubles [$149,040]. We will continue monitoring the foreign agent media outlets' compliance with the legal requirements," Roskomnadzor added.

Related Topics

Russia Media All Million Court

Recent Stories

Canada Slams Houthi Rebels for Clashes With Yemeni ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $60.28 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Tawazun increases pavilion space by 74% at IDEX 20 ..

15 minutes ago

Etihad Airways first airline in world with 100% of ..

15 minutes ago

Low-Yield Bomb Detonates Outside Office Housing 3 ..

6 minutes ago

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.