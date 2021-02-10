Russian Watchdog Issued 166 Warnings to Radio Free Europe for Breaching Foreign Agent Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had issued 166 administrative offense reports against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and its general director over their violations of the foreign agent law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had issued 166 administrative offense reports against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and its general director over their violations of the foreign agent law.

Under the law, materials by foreign media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent should be labeled as such while being spread on the Russian territory.

According to Roskomnadzor, 166 reports were issued on violations of Part 1 of Article 19.34.1 of the Russian code of administrative offenses, as the broadcasting organization failed to properly label materials by nine foreign agents.

"The magistrates' court studied 40 cases. Judges ordered fines in all these cases, with the total amount of fines reaching 11 million rubles [$149,040]. We will continue monitoring the foreign agent media outlets' compliance with the legal requirements," Roskomnadzor added.