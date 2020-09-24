Russian biotechnology company Biocad told Sputnik on Thursday that it would produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya research center and was also set to launch production of a dry vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian biotechnology company Biocad told Sputnik on Thursday that it would produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya research center and was also set to launch production of a dry vaccine.

"On September 23, 2020, biotechnology company Biocad signed an agreement with the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on industrial production of the vaccine. Biocad becomes an industrial partner of the research center and will ensure mass production of the Sputnik V vaccine," Biocad said.

Biocad plans to launch the production of a dry, lyophilized vaccine, in addition to the liquid vaccine, as there are no special requirements to storage during the dry vaccine transportation.

"Production of the dry vaccine was temporarily frozen, as the center does not have spray-freeze drying capacities sufficient for supplying the country with a significant amount [of the vaccine]. Now that Biocad, which has great lyophilization capacities, has joined us, we hope that needed amounts of the dry vaccine will be produced," the head of the Gamaleya institute, Alexander Gintsburg, said, as quoted by Biocad.