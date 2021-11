(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia's transfer to carbon neutrality by 2060 depends on taking into account its interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"President (Vladimir) Putin, speaking at an expanded board meeting at our ministry last week, November 18, talking about our plans on the climate agenda, said that we are announcing a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

He said not later, but maybe sooner. And so this эmaybe soonerэ will, of course, depend on the extent that our interests are taken into account," Lavrov told a business forum.