Russia's Climate for Foreign Investment Poisoned, Including by Sanctions - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian climate for foreign investment has been poisoned, including by sanctions and excessive domestic barriers, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russian climate for foreign investment has been poisoned, including by sanctions and excessive domestic barriers, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"In general, of course, the general atmosphere, when it comes to foreign investment, is largely poisoned, poisoned by these decisions [sanctions].

Moreover, we discuss it with all heads of government, heads of state when we meet, the vast majority say 'we understand that all this is harmful,'" he said during the Dialog show broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

According to the prime minister, Russia's internal problems, including barriers and excessive regulations, are constantly being discussed with market participants.

"We put it on notice and work it out," Medvedev added.

