Russia's COVID-19 Cases Up 5,670 To 1,079,519

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

Russia registered 5,670 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,079,519, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday

Meanwhile, 132 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,917, it said.

Moscow reported 750 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 273,273, the center said.

According to the statement, 890,114 patients have recovered so far, including 5,809 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 223,512 people were still under medical observation, while over 41 million tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

More Stories From World

