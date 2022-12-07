UrduPoint.com

Russia's Envoy For Syria To Visit Turkey From December 8-9 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Envoy for Syria to Visit Turkey From December 8-9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev will visit Turkey from December 8-9, the Aydnilik newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Russian delegation is expected to be in Istanbul from December 8-9, the newspaper said, adding that the Syrian issue will be on the agenda.

Lavrentyev's visit comes at a time when Turkey is considering a ground operation in addition to an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its armed wing, the People's Defense Units, both designated by Turkey as terrorist, in northern Syria. Turkey has launched airstrikes against the militants following recent deadly terrorist attacks on its territory.

