MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Russian antigens-based coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, has already been administered to 50 senior volunteer participants of clinical trials, Rinat Maksyutov, the center's head, said on Sunday.

"Post-registration trials on 50 participants aged above 60 began in the Koltsovo science-town in the Novosibirsk Region. This is, perhaps, the most important part of the trials as it involves a target audience of over 60-year-olds, who are in the Primary need for this vaccine," Maksyutov said at the Science Bar Hopping virtual festival.