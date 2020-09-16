MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia hopes that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will not cancel his plans to visit Moscow due to the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the country's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said.

"Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, has repeatedly confirmed plans to come to Moscow, but he has never outlined the exact timeframe. We hope that the current situation with the so-called Navalny case will not prevent him from making a decision on the dates. We are ready to see him in Moscow," Chizhov said, as aired by Russia-1 broadcaster.