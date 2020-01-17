Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that change in the makeup of the government was a natural process in times of change, following his meeting with the new head of the cabinet, Mikhail Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that change in the makeup of the government was a natural process in times of change, following his meeting with the new head of the cabinet, Mikhail Mishustin.

"This is how it must be in such situations, they [government changes] are natural for any country and are not something special. They mark changes that are taking place in the country, whether it is constitutional changes or other [changes]," Medvedev told reporters.

Medvedev also wished the best to Mishustin and expressed hope that the future cabinet would have "maximum successes and achievements," noting that working in the upper echelons of the government could be a difficult task.

On Wednesday, Medvedev unexpectedly resigned hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced sweeping changes to the constitution and a revamped approach to economic management of the country. Top tax official Mishustin has since been tasked with forming a new government in order to realign the country's leadership with the president's goals.