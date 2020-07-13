UrduPoint.com
Russia's FSB Detains In Rostov Region IS Cell Planning Terror Attacks In Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it thwarted in the Rostov region  the activities of a conspiracy cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) that planned attacks on police officers and terror attacks in educational and health care facilities.

"Russia's FSB has detected and thwarted the activities of a conspiracy IS cell in the Rostov region. The cell included six residents of the region, who are citizens of a Central Asian country and Russia. They planned attacks on police officers and terror attacks in medical and educational facilities," the FSB said in a statement.

During the detention, the leader of the cell opened fire on FSB staffers, detonated an improvised explosive device and was fatally wounded, the FSB said, adding that the remaining five members of the cell were detained.

An improvised explosive device, automated fire arms and illegal drugs were seized during searches, according to the security service.

"There are no injuries among civilians and law enforcers," the FSB went on to say.

Criminal investigation into terror attacks, illegal arms trafficking and infringement on life of a security officer was initiated, according to the FSB.

