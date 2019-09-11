UrduPoint.com
Russia's Gazprom, Lukoil Interested In Developing Mansouria Field - Iraqi Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:54 PM

Russia's Gazprom, Lukoil Interested in Developing Mansouria Field - Iraqi Oil Minister

Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil are interested in developing Mansouria gas field in Iraq, the country's Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said Wednesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil are interested in developing Mansouria gas field in Iraq, the country's Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said Wednesday.

"Yes, Gazprom is very much interested, Lukoil. But mostly Gazprom is more important," the minister told reporters, when asked if Gazprom was interested in developing the field.

