ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil are interested in developing Mansouria gas field in Iraq, the country's Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said Wednesday.

"Yes, Gazprom is very much interested, Lukoil. But mostly Gazprom is more important," the minister told reporters, when asked if Gazprom was interested in developing the field.