UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Imperial Tsarskoe Selo Palaces Join TikTok To Attract Younger Visitors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russia's Imperial Tsarskoe Selo Palaces Join TikTok to Attract Younger Visitors

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia's world-famous ensemble of imperial palaces and museums in Tsarskoe Selo has opened a TikTok account to encourage more visits from younger people, spokeswoman Irina Nacharova said.

"On our social networks we actively promote the idea that Tsarskoe Selo is one of the best places in the world. Its beauty can win the hearts of many, regardless of age, preferences or beliefs. Through our TikTok we want to attract the younger generation," Nacharova said in a press release.

The museum plans to use the social media platform to showcase its treasures, give a peek into the backstage of museum life, inform about restoration process, its parks, pavilions, history and famous owners of the former imperial residence.

In May, TikTok has launched the #MuseumTikTok campaign, expected to end in October. It aims to show traditional museums from a new perspective and help them find new audiences. The Russian Museum became the first to join the campaign, soon followed by other famous Russian museums, including the Hermitage and the Faberge Museum in St. Petersburg.

Located just outside St. Petersburg, the Tsarskoe Selo ensemble of parks and palaces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Russia.

Related Topics

World Russia Social Media St. Petersburg May October From Best

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

43 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

2 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

1 hour ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

1 hour ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.