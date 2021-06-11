ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia's world-famous ensemble of imperial palaces and museums in Tsarskoe Selo has opened a TikTok account to encourage more visits from younger people, spokeswoman Irina Nacharova said.

"On our social networks we actively promote the idea that Tsarskoe Selo is one of the best places in the world. Its beauty can win the hearts of many, regardless of age, preferences or beliefs. Through our TikTok we want to attract the younger generation," Nacharova said in a press release.

The museum plans to use the social media platform to showcase its treasures, give a peek into the backstage of museum life, inform about restoration process, its parks, pavilions, history and famous owners of the former imperial residence.

In May, TikTok has launched the #MuseumTikTok campaign, expected to end in October. It aims to show traditional museums from a new perspective and help them find new audiences. The Russian Museum became the first to join the campaign, soon followed by other famous Russian museums, including the Hermitage and the Faberge Museum in St. Petersburg.

Located just outside St. Petersburg, the Tsarskoe Selo ensemble of parks and palaces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Russia.