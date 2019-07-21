UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says Launched All 3 Turned Off Power Units

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says Launched All 3 Turned Off Power Units

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) All three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP), which got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday, have been launched as of Saturday evening, the NPP said.

On Thursday, three out of four power units of the Kalinin NPP, located in the town of Udomlya, Tver Region, were stopped after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers. The first and the fourth power units have already been relaunched.

"The second power unit has been connected to the power grid ... At 9:33 p.m. [18:33 GMT] on July 20, the second power unit of the Kalinin NPP reached the normal capacity of 1,000 megawatt," the plant said in a statement.

The NPP added that all four power units were operating in a normal mode.

Earlier statements of the NPP pointed out that the incident had not resulted in radioactive pollution in the area.

The Kalinin NPP was put into service in 1985. The first and second power units use VVER-1000/338 reactors, while the third and the fourth units VVER-1000/320 reactors.

The NPP supplies majority of electricity in the Tver Region and partially satisfies the needs of neighboring regions.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Tver July All From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

4 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

6 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

7 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

7 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.