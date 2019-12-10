UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lukoil To Start Drilling 1st Well At 12th Block On Mexico Shelf In 2020- Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Russia's Lukoil to Start Drilling 1st Well at 12th Block on Mexico Shelf in 2020- Official

Russia's Lukoil plans to start drilling the first well at the 12th block on Mexico's shelf in 2020, the company's vice president for exploration and development, Ilya Mandrik, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia's Lukoil plans to start drilling the first well at the 12th block on Mexico's shelf in 2020, the company's vice president for exploration and development, Ilya Mandrik, said on Tuesday.

"As for the 12th block, the well will be drilled next year. Preparations have been completed, we are preparing the drilling installation. The location of the well and its depth have been determined," Mandrik said.

He added that the company was currently drilling a well at the 10th block.

