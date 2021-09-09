UrduPoint.com

Russia's Northern Fleet Starts Arctic Drills Involving 8,000 Servicemen - Navy

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia's Northern Fleet has started major drills in the Arctic with the involvement of 8,000 troops, approximately 800 pieces of equipment and up to 50 ships, the fleet's press office said on Thursday.

"Up to 8,000 servicemen, about 800 units of military and special equipment, including about 40 tanks, 460 armored combat vehicles, up to 240 guns, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, about 120 aircraft and up to 50 ships and supply vessels are involved in the exercise," the press office told reporters.

