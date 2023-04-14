MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ships and submarines of Russia's Pacific Fleet have put to sea as part of a sudden inspection of the fleet's combat readiness, according to a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia's Pacific fleet had been put of the highest degree of alert under the checks of combat readiness.

"Warships, boats and support vessels of the Pacific Fleet left their permanent deployment points and started transition and operational deployment in the designated areas of the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea to perform tasks as part of strike, anti-submarine strike and mine-sweeping groups, as well as landing detachments ships as part of a sudden check of combat readiness," the ministry said.