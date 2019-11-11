Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin met on Monday with Bolivian Ambassador to Russia to discuss the developing political crisis in the Latin American country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in Bolivia," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the publication of a preliminary report of the Organization of American States that found irregularities in the controversial October 20 vote, which opposition contested, sparking nationwide violent protests.

The entire leadership of the country also resigned, and the power was assumed by the opposition vice speaker of the Senate. Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico have stated that a coup has taken place in Bolivia.