Russia's Patrushev, Myanmar's Military Leader Confirm Readiness To Boost Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:16 PM

Russia's Patrushev, Myanmar's Military Leader Confirm Readiness to Boost Cooperation

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has met with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing, and the sides confirmed mutual desire to strengthen relations, the council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has met with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing, and the sides confirmed mutual desire to strengthen relations, the council said on Monday.

"Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing. Issues of Russian-Myanmar cooperation in the fight against terrorism, regional security problems, as well as topics related to the inadmissibility of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Myanmar were discussed," the council said.

It is noted that the sides confirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Russia and Myanmar in various fields.

"In addition, Nikolai Patrushev expressed his condolences to Min Aung Hlaing in connection with the crash of a military plane in Myanmar on June 10, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, and asked to convey words of support to citizens who have lost relatives and friends," the council added.

