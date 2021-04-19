Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed issues related to Moscow's and Washington's participation in the Open Skies treaty, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed issues related to Moscow's and Washington's participation in the Open Skies treaty, the Russian Security Council said.

The phone conversation was held at the US initiative.

"The importance of the early launch of a bilateral mechanism for strategic stability, the need for interaction between Russia and the United States on the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program was emphasized. Problems related to the participation of two states in the Open Skies Treaty were highlighted," the council said in a statement.