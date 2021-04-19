UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Patrushev, US' Sullivan Discuss Open Skies Treaty Issues

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:36 PM

Russia's Patrushev, US' Sullivan Discuss Open Skies Treaty Issues

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed issues related to Moscow's and Washington's participation in the Open Skies treaty, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday discussed issues related to Moscow's and Washington's participation in the Open Skies treaty, the Russian Security Council said.

The phone conversation was held at the US initiative.

"The importance of the early launch of a bilateral mechanism for strategic stability, the need for interaction between Russia and the United States on the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program was emphasized. Problems related to the participation of two states in the Open Skies Treaty were highlighted," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss Trade, Energy, T ..

7 seconds ago

European Commission Chief Supports Czech Republic ..

8 seconds ago

PHP collects Rs 4.7 mln fine from motorists over t ..

10 seconds ago

US, Russian National Security Chiefs Discuss Biden ..

11 seconds ago

Berlin Set to Continue Work With Paris on Ukrainia ..

4 minutes ago

All Indians Aged Over 18 to Become Eligible for CO ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.