Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Plane With Locally Produced Composite Wing

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, has completed the first МС-21-300 passenger plane with locally produced composite wing, Rostec said on Tuesday

"The Irkut Corporation (part of the UAC) has completed the construction of the first MC-21-300 aircraft, the wing of which is made of Russian-made polymer composite materials," the corporation said in a statement.

The aircraft was transferred on Tuesday from to the flight test division, the statement read.

