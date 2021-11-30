The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, has completed the first МС-21-300 passenger plane with locally produced composite wing, Rostec said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, has completed the first МС-21-300 passenger plane with locally produced composite wing, Rostec said on Tuesday.

"The Irkut Corporation (part of the UAC) has completed the construction of the first MC-21-300 aircraft, the wing of which is made of Russian-made polymer composite materials," the corporation said in a statement.

The aircraft was transferred on Tuesday from to the flight test division, the statement read.