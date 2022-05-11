UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rostec Tests First Prototype Engine For Import-Substituted Passenger Aircraft

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Russian state-owned aerospace and defense corporation Rostec successfully tested on Wednesday the first prototype of the PD-8 two-spool turbofan engine intended for Russian import-substituted aircraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian state-owned aerospace and defense corporation Rostec successfully tested on Wednesday the first prototype of the PD-8 two-spool turbofan engine intended for Russian import-substituted aircraft.

"The Rostec United Engine Corporation has successfully completed the bench testing program for the first prototype of the PD-8 engine. The tests confirmed that the engine and its systems can operate according to the basic parameters laid down in the terms of reference, and that the design solutions used in the product are correct," Rostec said in a statement.

The corporation added that the engine is made of cutting-edge Russian materials and is intended for the import-substituted aircraft and Be-200 amphibious aircraft.

"The completion of bench tests of the first PD-8 prototype is the most important stage in the development of a new Russian engine for civil aviation, primarily for the import-substituted Superjet 100. Next comes the testing of individual engine components on autonomous stands," Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said in the statement.

Artyakov added that the engine is also expected to be tested with the use of the IL-76LL flying laboratory aircraft.

The successful test of the PD-8 engine demonstrates Russia's ability not only to use developments of the past but also to work on modern engines even under Western sanctions, according to CEO of Russian Gelix Airlines Vadim Baldin.

