Russia's S7 Group Says Started Creation Of Light Carrier Rocket With Reusable First Stage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

Russia's S7 Group Says Started Creation of Light Carrier Rocket With Reusable First Stage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Russia's S7 Group, which owns the Sea Launch floating spaceport, said it had started the creation of a light carrier rocket with a reusable first stage.

"We started to create a two-stage carrier rocket with a liquid engine and a reusable first stage," the company said in a statement.

