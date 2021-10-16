WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The US Navy's Pacific Fleet said on that Russian Defense Ministry's statement on the interaction between the two country's vessels in the Sea of Japan is false and the US ship was acting in accordance with international law.

"The statement from the Russian Defense Ministry about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false.

While USS Chafee was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on Oct. 15, 2021, a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of USS Chafee while the ship was preparing for flight operations. The interaction was safe and professional... At all times, USS Chafee conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom," the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement.