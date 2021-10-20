UrduPoint.com

Russia's Su-30 Fighters Escorted US B-1B Strategic Bombers Over Black Sea - Ministry

Two Russian Su-30 fighters escorted two US strategic B-1B bombers over the Black Sea, forcing US pilots heading to the Russian border to change course, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Two Russian Su-30 fighters escorted two US strategic B-1B bombers over the Black Sea, forcing US pilots heading to the Russian border to change course, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian radars detected the targets approaching the border over the Black Sea, the ministry told reporters.

"To identify the air targets and prevent a breach of the state border of the Russian Federation, two Su-30 fighters from the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation and air defense forces on duty were scrambled.

Crews of the Russian fighters identified the air targets as two B-1B hypersconic strategic bombers of the US air force, which were accompanied by two KC-135 tanker planes, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighters returned safely to its home base," the ministry added.

The flight of the Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

