MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's number of registered terrorism offenses increased by almost 30 percent year-on-year in 2020, while extremist crimes surged by over 40 percent, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"From January-December 2020, 2,342 crimes of a terrorist nature (+29.7 percent) and 833 extremist crimes (+42.4 percent) were registered," the interior ministry said in a statement.