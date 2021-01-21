UrduPoint.com
Russia's Terrorism Offenses Up By Almost 30% Year-on-Year In 2020 - Interior Ministry

Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:16 PM

Russia's Terrorism Offenses Up by Almost 30% Year-on-Year in 2020 - Interior Ministry

Russia's number of registered terrorism offenses increased by almost 30 percent year-on-year in 2020, while extremist crimes surged by over 40 percent, the interior ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's number of registered terrorism offenses increased by almost 30 percent year-on-year in 2020, while extremist crimes surged by over 40 percent, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

"From January-December 2020, 2,342 crimes of a terrorist nature (+29.7 percent) and 833 extremist crimes (+42.4 percent) were registered," the interior ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

