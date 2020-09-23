UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tu-22 Bombers Conduct Flight Over Belarus, Practice Bombardment- Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Six Russia's Tu-22 bombers conducted a flight over Belarus as part of the Slavic Fraternity drills and hit all the targets while practicing bombardment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

"Six long-range hypersonic bombers Tu-22, launched from Shaykovka airbase in Russia's Tver region, conducted a flight over the territory of the Republic of Belarus and practiced bombardment of a token enemy's facilities at the Ruzhansky training ground near Baranovichi settlement. All the training targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

