MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Six Russia's Tu-22 bombers conducted a flight over Belarus as part of the Slavic Fraternity drills and hit all the targets while practicing bombardment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Six long-range hypersonic bombers Tu-22, launched from Shaykovka airbase in Russia's Tver region, conducted a flight over the territory of the Republic of Belarus and practiced bombardment of a token enemy's facilities at the Ruzhansky training ground near Baranovichi settlement. All the training targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.