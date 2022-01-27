UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ulyanov Says Negotiators May Achieve Iranian Deal In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Ulyanov Says Negotiators May Achieve Iranian Deal in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) An agreement on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may be concluded in February, followed by lifting of sanctions from Iran in April, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

The eighth round of talks, which began on December 27, is currently held in Vienna. The seventh round of negotiations concluded with adoption of two draft agreements.

"Technically, it is possible to reach the agreement by the end of February in the event of negotiations proceeding at the current pace. Well, then it will take another couple of months to prepare for resumption of the nuclear deal in full, " Ulyanov said in a televised appearance on Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Ulyanov added that US sanctions imposed on Iran may be lifted in April, if parties manage to conclude the deal in February.

He also mentioned that direct talks between the United States and Iran may be held soon.

Iran has already commented on possible direct talks with the US on Monday, saying that the country will consider such engagements for the sake of concluding a better deal and lifting of US sanctions.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States February April May December 2015 2018 Event From Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

16 minutes ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

37 minutes ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

37 minutes ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

37 minutes ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>