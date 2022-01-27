(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) An agreement on revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may be concluded in February, followed by lifting of sanctions from Iran in April, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

The eighth round of talks, which began on December 27, is currently held in Vienna. The seventh round of negotiations concluded with adoption of two draft agreements.

"Technically, it is possible to reach the agreement by the end of February in the event of negotiations proceeding at the current pace. Well, then it will take another couple of months to prepare for resumption of the nuclear deal in full, " Ulyanov said in a televised appearance on Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Ulyanov added that US sanctions imposed on Iran may be lifted in April, if parties manage to conclude the deal in February.

He also mentioned that direct talks between the United States and Iran may be held soon.

Iran has already commented on possible direct talks with the US on Monday, saying that the country will consider such engagements for the sake of concluding a better deal and lifting of US sanctions.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.