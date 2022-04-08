MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is going to produce about 70 Tu-214 passenger planes until 2030, the Rostec state corporation said.

"In the future, by 2030, the UAC plans to produce about 70 Tu-214 airliners.

Today, these planes are already being produced in Kazan in small series. The aircraft is equipped with domestic PS-90 engines, which are certified, have a good reputation and are mass-produced. (Tu-214) accommodates 210 passengers and has a range of up to 6,500 kilometers (over 4,000 miles), which is ideal for domestic flights," Rostec said in a statement.