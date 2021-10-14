UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ushakov, Nuland Did Not Discuss INF Treaty Problematic - Kremlin

Thu 14th October 2021

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland did not touch upon the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and the US calls on Moscow to remove from Europe its missiles allegedly violating the deal at their recent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Nuland paid a visit to the Russian capital earlier this week and held meetings with Ushakov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak.

"No, this was not discussed," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Ushakov and Nuland discussed the INF Treaty Problematic and the US demand on missiles in particular.

