UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Volodin Calls FBI Behavior Toward Lawmaker Yumasheva 'Cynical Provocation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Volodin Calls FBI Behavior Toward Lawmaker Yumasheva 'Cynical Provocation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, called on Saturday the behavior of US intelligence services toward Russian parliamentarian Inga Yumasheva a "cynical provocation."

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Yumasheva, who was heading to the Fort Ross Dialogue forum, had been detained upon arrival at the airport in New York, and an FBI officer asked her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour, and then offered to continue communication in a cafe in an informal setting. The Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the US State Department, demanding to explain the incident.

"The US actions are yet another example of violation of their international obligations.

State Duma member Inga Yumasheva received an invitation to participate in the international forum, the US embassy issued her a visa. Inga Yumasheva coordinates communications with US Congress in the State Duma, interacts with colleagues, takes part in a difficult dialogue. And the behavior of US intelligence services in this regard can only be assessed as a cynical provocation," Volodin said.

According to the speaker, there are forces in the United States who want to further aggravate relations between Moscow and Washington.

"Actions that create a negative atmosphere in the relations between our countries are unacceptable and deserve condemnation," Volodin stressed.

Related Topics

Protest Condemnation Moscow Russia Washington Parliament New York United States Visa Congress FBI Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

10 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.