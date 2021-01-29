(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia's state tests of hypersonic Zircon missiles will culminate in 2021 with submarine launches, opening the way for serial production for the navy a year later, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Friday.

In 2020, Russia carried out several test launches of the world's first hypersonic cruise missile Zircon from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. During the tests, it exceeded a speed of Mach 8 before hitting a naval target.

"The positive results pave the way for the next stage of testing ” to conduct launches from underwater carriers, complete state tests in 2021 and start serial deliveries," Krivoruchko said.

The serial deliveries of Zircon missiles to the navy will begin in 2022.