Rwanda's Minister Confident Paris Climate Deal To Survive Despite Pullouts, Non-Compliance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:38 PM

Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya has shared with Sputnik her confidence that the Paris Climate Agreement will sustain the negative effect that the US pullout and non-compliance of some of the signatories have on reducing the global carbon footprint

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya has shared with Sputnik her confidence that the Paris Climate Agreement will sustain the negative effect that the US pullout and non-compliance of some of the signatories have on reducing the global carbon footprint.

The United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 has sparked an international uproar as the US is one of the world's leading polluters. Several other countries, such as Australia, have been widely criticized for not being able to meet their emission reduction commitments.

"No, the Paris Agreement will not be derailed," Mujawamariya said on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, held in Abu Dhabi.

The minister added that apart from the Paris Agreement, there is also the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which is complementing the Paris Agreement.

The amendment aims for the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons by cutting their production and consumption.

"The Kigali Amendment is talking about hydrofluorocarbons, primarily used in cooling systems. If we reduce the hydrofluorocarbons in cooling systems, we will make an impact on the climate change. Even if they [other countries] are pulling out, it will not pull them out of the consequences," Mujawamariya said.

The environment minister went on to cite massive Australian bushfires as an example of such inevitable consequences.

The World Future Energy Summit, which started on Monday as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is devoted to discussing the transition to the sustainable forms of energy as well as waste and water management. Many foreign leaders are taking part in the event, which will run through Thursday.

