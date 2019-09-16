UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safe Zone In Northern Syria Depends On Turkish-American Consensus - Syrian Opposition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Safe Zone in Northern Syria Depends on Turkish-American Consensus - Syrian Opposition

Establishing a safe zone in northern Syria depends on the Turkish-American consensus, the spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) opposition umbrella body, Yahya Aridi, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Establishing a safe zone in northern Syria depends on the Turkish-American consensus, the spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) opposition umbrella body, Yahya Aridi, told Sputnik.

Turkey and the United States have been taking steps to set up a safe zone in Kurdish militia-controlled northeastern Syria close to the border with Turkey, such as sending joint patrols and using US influence on the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to withdraw fighters and weapons from the area.

"Things are not quite clear, because it depends on the American-Turkish consensus. If this US-Turkish consensus happens, they won't need the United Nations," Aridi told Sputnik, answering a question on whether the UN has responded to the safe zone's creation in northern Syria.

He also stressed the need for the Turkish-American consensus, which would allow people to safely return to Syria.

The United States reached an agreement with Turkey to create the safe zone in August, following months of tensions between the two NATO allies over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

While the United States has backed the SDF in the fight against Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia), Turkey views the Kurdish forces as a threat to national security and has repeatedly threatened to launch an incursion into northern Syria to force them out of the territory.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Militants United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Threatened United States August Border From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Cham ..

13 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemen’s services sectors

20 minutes ago

Indonesian Maritime Affairs condoles martyrs&#039; ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of five l ..

1 minute ago

Emirati jiu-jitsu competitors raise total haul of ..

20 minutes ago

Azizullah fined for deliberate physical contact

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.