S.Africa Suspends J&J Vaccine Rollout Over Blood Clot Concerns: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

S.Africa suspends J&J vaccine rollout over blood clot concerns: minister

South Africa on Tuesday suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over potential blood clot risks reported by the United States, the health minister said

South Africa on Tuesday suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over potential blood clot risks reported by the United States, the health minister said.

"We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in an online press briefing.

