UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Non-Profit Groups On Brink Of Closure After Left Out Of COVID-19 Relief- Charity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

S.African Non-Profit Groups on Brink of Closure After Left Out of COVID-19 Relief- Charity

South Africa's non-profit sector, which is playing an important role in providing food and medical assistance to the population, has not qualified for the government's COVID-19 relief package, with many such organizations now struggling to survive, the founder of the Gateway Health Institute, a leading charity organization in the country, has told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) South Africa's non-profit sector, which is playing an important role in providing food and medical assistance to the population, has not qualified for the government's COVID-19 relief package, with many such organizations now struggling to survive, the founder of the Gateway Health Institute, a leading charity organization in the country, has told Sputnik in an interview.

Many non-profit organizations (NPOs), including the Gateway Health Institute that donates food to families with children under five, have stepped up efforts to provide humanitarian food packages to people in need amid the pandemic. NPOs, however, have not qualified for state support at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Unfortunately money is a problem. We all rely on donations and support from the government and the government at this stage unfortunately is not supporting NPOs or only supporting a few of them to distribute food. I think one of the main issues now is that the NPO sector was not seen as an essential sector for business support," Dr.

Coenie Louw said.

According to the doctor, a petition is now circulating in South Africa to urge the government to include the sector in rescue packages.

"A lot of the small organizations will go out of business because they are not getting any funding. It's an uncertain time, people are not donating as much as they used to ... Is the lockdown going to be around for the next 6 months, is it going to be for the next year? Is coronavirus going to be around? We don't know," the NGO founder added.

To curb the virus, South Africa imposed a lockdown, one of the most stringent in the region, in late March. On Monday, the authorities loosened the restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen and people to go back to work. As of Wednesday, the country, which accounts for most of COVID-19 cases in the region, updated its tally by 1,713 to 37,525. The death toll has reached 792. The record daily increase of 1,837 cases was recorded in late May.

Related Topics

Business Doctor South Africa Money March May All From Government NPO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Meeting to Be Held in Coming Days - Algerian ..

3 minutes ago

India Confirms Participation in Moscow Victory Par ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan GNA Regains Control Over Tripoli Administra ..

9 minutes ago

All Israeli Schools With At Least 1 Confirmed COVI ..

9 minutes ago

Federal govt decides to shut down all big markets ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey to Restore Air Travel With 40 Countries in ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.