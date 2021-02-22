UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Ramaphosa Defends Judiciary After Zuma Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:01 PM

S.Africa's Ramaphosa defends judiciary after Zuma attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday slammed attacks on South Africa's judiciary after his beleaguered predecessor Jacob Zuma, under scrutiny for alleged graft, accused judges of political bias

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday slammed attacks on South Africa's judiciary after his beleaguered predecessor Jacob Zuma, under scrutiny for alleged graft, accused judges of political bias.

Zuma, 78, has repeatedly snubbed a judicial panel probing the plunder of state coffers during his 2009-18 rule.

He risks jail time if found guilty of contempt of court for ignoring last week a Constitutional Court order to appear before the panel.

In a 12-page statement last week, Zuma accused the panel's chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, of "political propaganda." "Some judges... have assisted the incumbent president to hide from society what on the face of it seem to be bribes obtained in order to win an internal ANC election," he added, without giving Names.

Ramaphosa said such attacks, without evidence or being referred to relevant authorities, were "deeply disturbing" and could erode trust in the judiciary and constitutional order.

"We should... be concerned when those who occupy prominent positions in society make statements that demonstrate a disdain for the basic principles of our constitution and the institutions established to defend our democracy," said Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.

Ramaphosa said the attacks should not be taken lightly and warned those who make them of possible consequences.

There has been a growing push, including from within ruling African National Congress (ANC), to compel the ex-leader to obey court orders.

ANC's top leadership is reportedly lining up a meeting with Zuma to resolve the impasse with the anti-graft commission.

On Tuesday he is due in court for a unrelated another corruption case dating back more than 20 years, when he was deputy president, and in which he is accused of taking bribes of four million rand ($220,000/200,000 Euros) in a $3.4-billion arms deal with French aerospace giant Thales.

Zuma was forced to resign in 2018 over mounting graft scandals.

Related Topics

Election Chief Justice Corruption Contempt Of Court Democracy Jail South Africa Congress 2018 From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

3 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

13 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

19 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

20 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

38 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.