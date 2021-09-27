San Marino Votes to Legalize Abortions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Voters in San Marino overwhelmingly backed a motion to make abortions legal, in a historic ballot that overturned the Catholic nation's 1865 law.

With all ballots counted, 77.3% of voters approved scrapping the obsolete abortion ban, while close to 23% rejected the bid, which was initiated by the San Marino Women's Union.

Women will now be allowed to terminate their pregnancy before the 12th week or when a mother's life is at risk or when fetal anomalies threaten the mother's well-being.

Women from San Marino must travel to nearby Italy to have an abortion. The tiny country's criminal laws punish women who have had their pregnancy terminated with up to three years in prison.