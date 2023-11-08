Open Menu

SASA Takes Part In Emergency Meeting Of Heads Of Arab Scout Associations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SASA takes part in emergency meeting of heads of Arab Scout Associations

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Arabian Scout Association (SASA) participated in the emergency meeting of the heads of the Arab Scout Associations, which, held in Cairo on Tuesday evening to discuss the support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

SASA Vice President Dr. Abdurrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Mudaires, affirmed in a speech he delivered virtually during the meeting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia spares no effort in supporting the Palestinian cause at all levels.

