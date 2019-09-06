Saudi Arabia on Friday called on Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which are the sides to fighting in southern Yemen, to engage in dialogue in the Saudi city of Jeddah

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia on Friday called on Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which are the sides to fighting in southern Yemen, to engage in dialogue in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"The kingdom reiterates its previous statements made since the beginning of a crisis in southern Yemen; the need to transfer military and civilian facilities under the control of the legitimate government; and the need to quickly engage in dialogue in the kingdom in Jeddah," Saudi Arabia's authorities said in statement, as quoted by the state-run SPA news agency.

Additionally, the Saudi authorities reiterated that they still recognized the Yemeni authorities led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi as the country's only legitimate government.

Riyadh also emphasized that it opposed any military confrontation and the opening of additional fronts in the Yemeni war, saying that only the rebel Houthi movement and terrorist organizations would benefit from it.

In southern Yemen, the government forces have been engaged in fighting with separatists from the Southern Transitional Council that it was previously allied with in its fight against the Houthis.

Notably, the separatists are believed to be supported by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition backing the government in its military conflict with the rebels.

Saudi Arabia has been calling on the sides to the battles in southern Yemen to settle their disagreements. Still, violence in the area persists, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.