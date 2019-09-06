UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Calls On Conflicting Yemeni Gov't, S. Separatists To Begin Talks In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:34 AM

Saudi Arabia Calls on Conflicting Yemeni Gov't, S. Separatists to Begin Talks in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia on Friday called on Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which are the sides to fighting in southern Yemen, to engage in dialogue in the Saudi city of Jeddah

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia on Friday called on Yemen's internationally recognized government and southern separatists, which are the sides to fighting in southern Yemen, to engage in dialogue in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"The kingdom reiterates its previous statements made since the beginning of a crisis in southern Yemen; the need to transfer military and civilian facilities under the control of the legitimate government; and the need to quickly engage in dialogue in the kingdom in Jeddah," Saudi Arabia's authorities said in statement, as quoted by the state-run SPA news agency.

Additionally, the Saudi authorities reiterated that they still recognized the Yemeni authorities led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi as the country's only legitimate government.

Riyadh also emphasized that it opposed any military confrontation and the opening of additional fronts in the Yemeni war, saying that only the rebel Houthi movement and terrorist organizations would benefit from it.

In southern Yemen, the government forces have been engaged in fighting with separatists from the Southern Transitional Council that it was previously allied with in its fight against the Houthis.

Notably, the separatists are believed to be supported by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition backing the government in its military conflict with the rebels.

Saudi Arabia has been calling on the sides to the battles in southern Yemen to settle their disagreements. Still, violence in the area persists, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Hurriyat leaders thanks Pakistan for constructive ..

18 seconds ago

Asian markets rise again as investors make most of ..

2 minutes ago

Big Oil Companies' $50Bln New Projects Fall Outsid ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President, BP Executive Discuss Prospe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.