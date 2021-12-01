Saudi Arabia reports first case of Omicron

(@FahadShabbir)

The state authorities have started tests and ordered preventive measures to contain the new variant of COVID-19.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported first case of Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The Saudi state news agency has also confirmed that the first case of the new COVID-19 variant has surfaced in the kingdom.

Omicron was first reported from South African states which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a “very high” risk of infection. The new variant triggered global alarm with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic, the reports said.

The first case emerged at the moment when new rules allowing the people of 18 years of age and above to perform Umrah are going to be effective from December 1 (today).

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah set aside the maximum age limit of 50 years for overseas pilgrims performing Umrah.

The Ministry, however, made it clear that COVID-19 vaccination certificates would still be required.

