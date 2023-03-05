Saudi Arabia Sends Another 30 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Saudi Arabia has sent a third aircraft with humanitarian aid to Ukraine, carrying construction materials, electrical generators and medicines worth a total of 30 tonnes, media reported on Sunday.

The plane departed from King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, the Saudi Gazette newspaper specified.

Earlier this week, two planes, carrying a total of 168 tonnes of aid, departed from King Khalid International Airport and landed at Rzeszow Airport in Poland, close to the Ukrainian border. The batch included medical supplies, shelter materials and electric generators.

In late February, the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik that Riyadh was ready to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Donbas if an official request was received.