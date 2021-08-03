UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Back Iran Nuclear Deal If Tehran Never Gets Nuclear Weapons - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to Back Iran Nuclear Deal if Tehran Never Gets Nuclear Weapons - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Saudi Arabia will support a nuclear deal with Iran as long as the agreement ensures Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday.

"We certainly support a deal with Iran as long as the deal ensures that Iran will not now or ever gain any access to nuclear technology," he said during an Aspen Security Forum event.

Iran and Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties in 2016, with the latter repeatedly calling for harsher conditions for Iran in the 2015 nuclear agreement. The countries have recently launched several rounds of talks to discuss bilateral relations and ways to resolve regional issues.

In 2015, Iran sealed a deal on nuclear development with Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France and Germany, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Under the terms of the agreement, Tehran had to scale back its nuclear program and considerably decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, the agreement was all but mothballed in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal and reimposed a sanctions policy against Tehran, which responded by gradually abandoning its commitments under the agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the United States withdrew from the agreement. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Saudi Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Saud April June August 2016 2015 2018 Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

27 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

27 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

27 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

36 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.