Saudi bus crash: 35 killed, four injured near Medina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A passenger bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a heavy vehicle loader near the city of Medina, officials said.Thirty-five people have been killed and four injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Saudi province of Medina, a police spokesman said

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) A passenger bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a heavy vehicle loader near the city of Medina, officials said.Thirty-five people have been killed and four injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Saudi province of Medina, a police spokesman said.

The "private chartered bus", carrying 39 pilgrims from Asian and Arab countries, collided with a "heavy vehicle" in the town of al-Akhal on Wednesday, the spokesman was quoted by official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.The agency said the crash happened around 7pm (16:00 GMT) on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.