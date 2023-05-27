UrduPoint.com

Saudi Delegation Arrives In Syria To Discuss Embassy Reopening - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening - Foreign Ministry

A Saudi Arabian technical delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to handle the reopening of the Gulf monarchy's embassy as the two countries have agreed to resume the official relations following an over a decade pause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) A Saudi Arabian technical delegation has arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus to handle the reopening of the Gulf monarchy's embassy as the two countries have agreed to resume the official relations following an over a decade pause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Saudi technical team responsible for the reopening of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived in the capital Damascus, in implementation of the decision of the Kingdom to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries withdrew their embassies from Syria after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Syria was reinstated as a member of the Arab League earlier this month, and the summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah was the first in 12 years to be attended by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

