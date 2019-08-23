UrduPoint.com
Saudi Forces Arrive In Yemen Amid Tensions Between Gov't, Southern Transitional Council

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:07 AM

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between Gov't, Southern Transitional Council

Saudi forces arrived in Yemen's central city of Ataq on Thursday to contain tensions between the government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the country's southeast, a local source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Saudi forces arrived in Yemen's central city of Ataq on Thursday to contain tensions between the government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the country's southeast, a local source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the STC forces demanded that Yemeni troops leave Ataq, as the Shabwani Elite, an STC-aligned military unit operating in the Shabwah Governorate, took control over the city.

According to the source, cars arrived in Ataq, the capital of Shabwah Governorate, carrying members of the Saudi delegation from the city airport.

Earlier in August, after several days of fierce fighting, the STC captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The clashes have left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

Saudi Arabia urged parties to the conflict to hold urgent peace talks in the kingdom and called for an immediate ceasefire. The Yemeni government, which has recently been sitting in Aden, believes that the United Arab Emirates had supported the armed uprising of the separatists, a claim Abu Dhabi vehemently denies.

