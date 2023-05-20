UrduPoint.com

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy Invited To LAS Summit To Give Ukraine Voice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited to the League of Arab States (LAS) summit because Arab leaders want to resolve the ongoing crisis and need to maintain relations with both Moscow and Kiev, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that some Arab countries "turn a blind eye" to the conflict in Ukraine, addressing the LAS leaders' summit in Jeddah.

"We have invited President Zelenskyy to hear the point of view of all sides (of the conflict). Arab states have taken a neutral stance from the very beginning of this crisis. We have been trying to open dialogue with both sides, hoping that we will reach a way to resolve the conflict," the minister said at a press conference after the summit.

All Arab countries are convinced that the conflict can be resolved only through dialogue between the main participants, which is why it is necessary to listen to both sides, he noted.

Saudi Arabia intends to maintain relations with both Russia and Ukraine, the minister added.

"The Ukrainian president was given the opportunity to speak to the Arab League, he wanted to be present so that the Arabs would listen to him, and we wanted to listen to him, just as we want to listen to all sides, without this we will not be able to effectively contribute to the solution," he said.

In March 2022, the LAS established a contact group on Ukraine which involved foreign ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia Sudan, and LAS secretary general. The group visited both Moscow and Kiev.

The final declaration of the previous LAS summit, which took place in Algeria in November 2022, said that the Arab world was committed to the principle of neutrality on the issue.

