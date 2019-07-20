UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Authorizes Hosting US Troops For Boosting Regional Security - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Saudi King Authorizes Hosting US Troops for Boosting Regional Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said that the kingdom was ready to host a US military contingent to prop security in the region, local media reported on Saturday, citing a source in the country's Defense Ministry.

US media reported earlier this week, that the administration of US President Donald Trump was planning to send 500 troops to a military base located to the east of Riyadh amid Washington's tensions with Tehran. According to the reports, some personnel are already there to ensure preparations are made to accommodate a Patriot missile defense battery.

The Saudi state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the source, that the deployment of US forces would help boost the level of US-Saudi cooperation for regional stability and guarantee peace in the region.

