Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen Says Destroyed 6 Drones of Houthi Rebels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said it had destroyed six drones launched by the Shia Houthi movement.

The Houthi drones laden with explosives were going to hit Saudi civilians and civilian facilities, the Okaz newspaper reported, citing coalition's spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.